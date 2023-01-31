READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season.
Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April.
He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend Don Mattingly.
Prior that, Pedrique spent time with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Charleston RiverDogs and Trenton Thunder, among others.
He was promoted to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders prior to the 2016 season. In Pedrique’s first season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he led them to a Triple-A National Championship.
Pedrique was signed by the New York Mets as a 17-year-old in 1978. He made his Major League debut in 1987 with the Mets and spent parts of three seasons with New York, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers. Pedrique spent a total of 17 seasons in the Minor Leagues before retiring from playing in 1994.
The R-Phils open their home schedule on Tuesday, April 11 against the Hartford Yard Goats for a six-game series. More information can be found at rphils.com or by calling 610-370-BALL.