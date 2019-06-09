The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday night. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 33-25 this seeason.
The Senators amassed 15 hits to the Fightins 5 and scored four runs in the sixth inning to secure the road win. The visitors went up 2-0 in the second inning before building the lead to 6-0. JoJo Romero suffered the loss on the mound for the Fightins.
Reading's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth frame. Austin Listi knocked in the lone run.
The two teams wrap up the series on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in Baseballtown.