ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District XI-2A title game taking to the field at Pate's Park in Allentown. Minersville doubles up Northern Lehigh, 6-3 to claim the 23rd District title in program history.
The Miners taking control of this one early on putting up three runs in the second inning. Lauren Hertz with a squeeze play bunt to the pitcher scoring a run, next batter Olivia Kopinetz with an RBI single up the middle, 3-0 Miners. They would tack on one more in the third.
Bottom half of the third, the Bulldogs starting to mount their comeback. Jordyn Hemingway launches a two-run home run to cut the deficit in half. Ensuing inning, Skyelar Horack with a sac-fly to get the Bulldogs within one, 4-3.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that's all they'd muster from the plate as the Miners tacked on two more insurance runs in the fifth inning en route to the win.