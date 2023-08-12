PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joey Gallo hit two homers among his four hits and drove in four runs, Pablo López struck out seven in six shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
Carlos Correa and Matt Wallner also went deep for AL Central-leading Minnesota. Gallo also singled twice and walked.
Trea Turner had three hits for defending NL champion Philadelphia, which entered the night holding the league’s top wild-card spot.
Bryce Harper returned to the lineup for Philadelphia after sitting out the Phillies' 13-2 win Friday night with mid-back spasms. The two-time NL MVP doubled.
Lopez (8-6) set a career high for strikeouts in a season when he fanned Harper to end the first. The right-hander now has 180.
Gallo drove the first of his two homers 387 feet to the opposite field in left off Taijuan Walker (13-5) to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead in the third. He pulled the ball 412 feet into the second deck in right off reliever Yunior Marte in the Twins’ five-run seventh that put them up 8-0.
Walker was trying to become the first pitcher in the majors to reach 14 victories, but command issues and lower-than-normal velocity hampered him. The right-hander walked a season-high six and hit a batter in five innings.
Philadelphia broke up the shutout on Rodolfo Castro’s RBI groundout off Griffin Jax in the seventh.