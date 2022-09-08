BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University faced a tough test in week one, falling to TCNJ, 31-13 to start the 2022 campaign.
The Greyhounds with some positives to take away from their week one loss on the road. Head coach Jeff Pukszyn impressed with his quarterback play from the transfer, Jared Jenkins.
Jenkins throwing for just over 200 yards and a touchdown with one interception. The one issue that Pukszyn would like to see fixed with his quarterback, the amount of hits he took.
Cut down on the sacks moving forward, and the Greyhounds offense can be in a better place.