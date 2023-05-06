DALLAS, Pa. - DeSales outhit host Misericordia but came up just short in a 4-3 loss on Saturday in the opening game of the MAC Freedom playoff series at Tambur Field.
The Cougars put up a four-spot in the third inning to take the lead but DeSales answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to close the deficit. JT Anderosky and Gabe Diaz each had three of the Bulldogs 10 hits and delivered RBI hits in the big frame.
The final two games of the best-of-seven semifinal series are scheduled for Sunday afternoon. DeSales will need to defeat the Cougars twice to advance to the championship.