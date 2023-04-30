READING, Pa. - Prospect Mitch Abel allowed only one run and two hits over six innings as the Fightin Phils salvaged the second game of the doubleheader with a 3-1 victory on Saturdat at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Abel struck out six and did not walk a batter as he lowered his season ERA to 2.93. The Curve had captured the opening game of the twinbill by a 4-3 score despite a pair of hits and a home run from Carlos De La Cruz.
Reading will try to gain a series split on Sunday afternoon when they host Altoona.