ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former MLB closer Mitch Williams was at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday night. Williams was in attendance as part of the 90's theme night festivities at the ballpark.
Williams was with the Phillies for 1991-1993 and helped Philadelphia win the National League pennant during his tenure there.
"Wild Thing" as he was nicknamed during his playing career had positive things to say about Philly fans.
"The only thing I ever wanted to be remembered for was when I walked out there, the fans got every bit of what I had in me that day," he said. "No one can ever question that, they can question the results, but they can never question the try. And the people in Philly, they appreciate honest. they're honest people they're going to give you their honest opinion"