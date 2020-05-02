The Pennsylvania Sports Writers released the 6A all-state basketball teams late Friday night with a few local individuals getting honored. Wilson's Stevie Mitchell was named to the first team while Freedom's Caleb Mims was named to the third team. Additionally, Wilson's head coach Matt Coldren was named the 6A Coach of the Year.
Mitchell completed his junior season and guided the Bulldogs into the state playoffs. They reached the quarterfinals before the tournament was suspended and subsequently canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mims wrapped up his career with Freedom at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. He eclipsed 1,000 career points this past season and is among the top scorers in program history.