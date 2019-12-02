READING, Pa. - The Wilson boys' basketball team had some visitors at practice this offseason. Several coaches from Division I programs came to see junior Steve Mitchell, who led the Bulldogs last year with an average of over 20 points per game. That's down the line, however, as Mitchell and the Bulldogs are focused on winning championships this winter.
Wilson is expected to battle with Reading High in Berks I again in the upcoming 2019-20 campaign. In addition to Mitchell, the Bulldogs feature other key returners, including four startera from last year's team that won 22 games. Evin Timochenko, Avanti Lockhart, and MyKel Huffman are back this year.
The 2019-20 season begins on Friday.