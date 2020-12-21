BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Katy Mitton starred at Parkland and Muhlenberg College on the basketball floor. She went on to coach at Muhlenberg and then Amherst College. Now Mitton is back in the Lehigh Valley, this time coaching boys' basketball at Bethlehem Catholic.
Mitton joins former Muhlenberg College men's basketball coach Scott McClary on his coaching staff guiding the Golden Hawks.
Mitton was happy with the first few weeks on the job and hopes to get coaching in games, once the season resumes next month.