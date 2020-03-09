CLEARWATER, Fla. - Major League Baseball announced on Monday night that it was temporarily restricting access to team locker rooms and clubhouses to just players and other "essential personnel," over coronavirus concerns. The league first made the announcement in conjunction with the three other major sports leagues in season right now, the NBA, MLS, and NHL.
Following the joint announcement from all four leagues, the MLB released the following statement, "On a temporary basis, effective on Tuesday, only players and essential personnel may enter locker rooms and clubhouses at MLB facilities. In a joint step with other professional sports leagues, we are requiring that clubs relocate media availabilities to another area in their facilities."
The leagues did not make any announcements regarding fans or limiting attendance at games.
The 69 Sports team is with the Philadelphia Phillies during Spring Training this week and will be reporting with more on the adjusted media availability.