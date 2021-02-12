CLEARWATER, Fl. - Along with changes to Minor League Baseball, MLB also announced changes to the Spring Training schedules for their clubs. The Grapefruit League has been broken down into three groups.
The Phillies will be part of a group with Baltimore, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and the New York Yankees. There will be no split squad games or exhibitions with local colleges.
February 28th is when the Phillies will begin play in Spring Training, they'll take to the road against the Tigers. Their home opener is set for March 1st, as of now a limited number of fans can be in attendance.