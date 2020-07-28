PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday's scheduled game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed on Tuesday morning. According to sources, several Phillies players are still awaiting COVID-19 test results.
The Yankees were slated to start a series at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night against the Phillies, but it was postponed due to coronavirus concerns after an outbreak in the Miami Marlins organization, who was in town to play the Phillies this past weekend.
According to reports, so far no member of the Phillies tested positive for coronavirus.
Reports swirled on Tuesday afternoon as MLB determined what to do with the schedule for the Yankees, Phillies, Marlins, and the Baltimore Orioles, who were slated to face the Marlins this week in Miami.
The league reportedly reached a decision mid-afternoon on Tuesday, that would sideline the Marlins and Phillies for a few days.
Confirming various reports of this ever-changing schedule... Marlins now off until Monday, Phillies off until Friday, Yankees will play at Orioles Wednesday and Thursday.— Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) July 28, 2020
Major League Baseball released a statement late Tuesday afternoon outlining the plans to move forward that includes the entire postponement of the Phillies-Yankees series and the next time Philly can play would be Friday. All Marlins' games through Sunday are postponed.