CLEARWATER, Fl. - In the upcoming MLB season, some things will look a little different on the playing field. The league front office implementing new rules that they have been using in the Minor Leagues the past few seasons.
The MLB banning the use of shifts this upcoming season, bigger bases on the infield and a pitch clock all being added in 2023. The goal in mind for the front office, speed up the pace of play.
Several players in camp for the Phillies have already dealt with these changes, having played in the Minors where they have been tried out.
Players like pitcher, Bailey Falter have noticed how the changes sped up the game in the MiLB. The acclimation period for the Major Leaguers begins now in Clearwater.