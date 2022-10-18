Pottsgrove High School Orchestra performs Take Me Out To The Ball Game
Pottsgrove School District

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. — For students at Pottsgrove High School and no doubt others around the region, it's "root, root, root for the home team," as the Philadelphia Phillies continue their quest for the World Series championship.

Members of Pottsgrove's student orchestra showed off their musical talents on Tuesday, playing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

The school district shared video of the performance on its social media channels, hours before the Phillies were set to meet the Padres in San Diego for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

The Phils hope to build on their postseason success in the previous two series, having defeated the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves.

The first two games in the best-of-7 series will be played in San Diego. The teams will then meet in Philadelphia on Friday for the first of three games, if necessary, at Citizens Bank Park.

