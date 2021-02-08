PHILADELPHIA - Forget about Punxsutawney Phil's prediction. There's one day every year that offers us a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.
This is the Philadelphia Phillies' annual "Truck Day," when two 28-foot trailers are loaded with all the supplies the team will need for spring training in Clearwater, Florida.
"Truck Day marks an exciting beginning to the new baseball season," said Dave Steinert, regional vice president for Old Dominion Freight Line, which is tasked with transporting the supplies.
The extensive operation began early Monday morning, when the truck arrived at Citizens Bank Park in south Philadelphia and backed its way down the ramp toward the Phillies' clubhouse.
"Phillies Truck Day has always been a big undertaking, as essentially the entire clubhouse needs to be relocated to our spring training facility," said Dan O'Rourke, the Phillies' manager of equipment and umpire services.
Items that were loaded onto the trailers include 10,000 Powerade cups; 2,400 baseballs; 2,000 short- and long-sleeve shirts; 1,200 bats; 900 socks; 600 pairs of pants; 600 batting practice hats; 350 pairs of shorts; 300 batting gloves; 250 batting practice tops; 200 fleeces; 200 light jackets; 140 batting helmets; 125 leather and elastic belts; 75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes; 40 heavy jackets; 20 coolers and a half pallet of POWERADE mix; and six bikes.
Also making the trip this year are plenty of masks and hand sanitizer for players and front office staff.
"While Truck Day may look a little different this year due to safety protocols," O'Rourke said, "we have no doubt that Old Dominion Freight Line is up for the task of moving our much-needed items to Clearwater."
The truck will travel 1,058 miles through eight states before arriving at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, where it will be unloaded on Thursday, just six days before pitchers and catchers are set to report for their first official workout.
"We know how important it is for the Phillies to be ready to go when they arrive at spring training," Steinert said, "so we thank them for trusting us to carry their freight to Clearwater and deliver it on time."
The Phillies are scheduled to begin their Grapefruit League play at home on Feb. 27, when they host the Toronto Blue at Spectrum Field. The team has not yet said whether fans can be in attendance.
