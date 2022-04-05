POTTSVILLE, Pa. — America's oldest brewery is once again teaming up with one of the country's oldest professional baseball clubs.
D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. announced Tuesday that it has extended for another season its partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies and ace pitcher Aaron Nola.
As part of the deal, Yuengling's flagship beer will continue to serve as the "official Lager of the Philadelphia Phillies," and it will be available again at Citizens Bank Park and in stores in limited-edition retro-Phillies cans.
The best way to celebrate the return of the season — Retro @Phillies cans are back! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0UXeKWGwo7— Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 5, 2022
Also, Nola, one of the Phillies' five starting pitchers, will make special appearances on behalf of the Pottsville-based brewery. There will also be social media sweepstakes and giveaways.
Yuengling has also maintained special relationships with the Phillies' top two minor league clubs — the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown and the Reading Fightin Phils.
Last season, the 'Pigs changed their name to the "Lehigh Valley Lagers" and donned special jerseys for a game sponsored by Yuengling. This season, the R-Phils' game on June 15 is being promoted as a "Yuengling Celebration." FirstEnergy Stadium also features the Yuengling Hometown Taproom beneath the right-field grandstand.
As for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have won nine of their 16 preseason games this year, they will close out the spring training schedule with a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
The team will then return to Philadelphia to open their regular season at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.