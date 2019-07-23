Sports

Monday's legion baseball schedule washed out

Rain pushes tournament play to Tuesday

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Monday's severe weather washed out most of the legion baseball region 2 tournament at Bear Stadium in Boyertown. Just a few innings were completed before the inclement weather rolled into the area.

The Wanderers and Norchester were in the third inning when their game was suspended. They will resume the scoreless affair at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of that game will be a tilt between Souderton and South Parkland at 4 p.m. Then the third contest of the tripleheader is the championship contest at 7 p.m.

