Due to Monday's inclement weather, all of the scheduled Colonial League boys' and girls' playoff games were rescheduled for Tuesday, according to league officials. All of the locations and start times remain the same for Tuesday.
According to Monday's announcement, the postponement of the quarterfinal round has not altered the rest of the tournament schedule. The league's semifinals are still set for Wednesday and the finals are scheduled for Friday.
Below are the quarterfinal match-ups:
Colonial League Girls' Basketball Tournament
(1) Northwestern v (8) Salisbury
(2) Notre Dame G.P. v (7) Palisades
(3) Palmerton v (6) Southern Lehigh
(4) Wilson v (5) Bangor
Colonial League Boys' Basketball Tournament
(1) Notre Dame G.P. vs. (8) Palisades
(2) Bangor v (7) Wilson
(3) Northwestern v (6) Southern Lehigh
(4) Palmerton v (5) Salisbury