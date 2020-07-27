The Miami Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia. The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies. A person familiar with the decision to postpone Monday’s game said the move was made due to health precautions. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement hadn’t been announced. Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday.