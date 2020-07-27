PHILADELPHIA - Monday's scheduled series opener between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed late Monday morning due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Phillies and their home ballpark, Citizens Bank Park.
The issues arose after the club hosted fellow NL East team, the Miami Marlins, this past weekend and the Marlins endured a coronavirus outbreak among the team. According to multiple reports on Monday morning, more members of Miami's organization had tested positive for COVID-19.
Four Marlins tested positive on Sunday, prior to the two teams playing that day's game. Those individuals were removed from the lineup and quarantined. The Marlins canceled their flight back to Florida on Sunday night and were set to fly back Monday morning. Those subsequent travel plans were also canceled, according to media reports.
The Marlins were set to host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. That game was also reportedly postponed.
Updating the Miami Marlins’ outbreak: The total number of infected players is 11 of the 33 who have been traveling with the team and two coaches, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020
The Marlins-Orioles and Yankees-Phillies games tonight have been postponed. For now, the rest may be played.
As of late Monday morning, there was no official announcement from MLB.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.