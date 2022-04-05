CLEARWATER, Fl. - Opening Day for the MLB this Friday, and final roster decisions being made across the league.
Among those final decisions, Mickey Moniak and Bryson Stott, two former first round picks making the 40-man cut for the Philadelphia Phillies to start the season.
Moniak and Stott joining two other first round picks on the roster, Alec Bohm and Aaron Nola the other two.
The latest pairing of first rounders joining the big club in Philadelphia, after both had great performances in Spring Training. Each player forcing the hand of the front office and coaching staff.
