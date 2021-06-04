MOOSIC, Pa. - A two-run Mickey Moniak home run in the eighth inning was difference maker in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 5-4 win Friday night.
The IronPigs dropped their last two games in Moosic, before evening up the series Friday night. Moniak's eighth inning blast was his second of the game, he accounted for all of the IronPigs runs.
In the sixth inning, Moniak sent a three-run shot to left to give the IronPigs a 3-1 lead. Moniak went 3-for-4 from the plate in the win.
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders would get two runs back in the ninth, but their comeback would end on a game ending strikeout.
On the mound for the IronPigs was Bailey Falter, who picked up the win. Falter struck out six over five innings of work and only allowed one run.
Game five of this series gets underway Saturday afternoon at 4:05 PM.