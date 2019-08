READING, Pa. - Mickey Moniak and Darick Hall of the Reading Fightin Phils were named Eastern League season-ending all-stars on Friday. The spots are voted on by coaches, broadcasters, and other media members.

Moniak ranks in the top 10 in the league in several categories, including RBIs, slugging percentage, doubles and triples. Hall was voted in as a designated hitter. He ranks second in the league in home runs as well as RBIs.