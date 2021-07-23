ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mickey Moniak's three RBI night paced Lehigh Valley in their big win, 11-4 over Worcester, snapping a two-game skid.
The IronPigs got production up and down the lineup, Matt Vierling and Darick Hall each driving in two runs in the win. One of Hall's two RBIs was a solo shot to right, his sixth home run of the season.
On the mound, Tyler Alexander was dealing over his five and two-thirds innings pitched. Alexander allowed just one run on six hits, and struck out six batters too.
The IronPigs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Saturday, game one set to start at 4:35 PM.