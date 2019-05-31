BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Moniak's hitting helping R-Phils

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:58 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:58 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Friday concludes the month of May, but Mickey Moniak may not want to see the calendar turn. The Fightin Phils slugger has enjoyed a great stretch at the plate over the last several weeks.

This month, the 21-year old is hitting .292 with 11 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs and stole four bases.

The club welcomes Richmond to Baseballtown Friday night to start a new series, which will carry into June, and the Double-A newcomer hopes his hot bat will stick with him.

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states

