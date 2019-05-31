Moniak's hitting helping R-Phils

READING, Pa. - Friday concludes the month of May, but Mickey Moniak may not want to see the calendar turn. The Fightin Phils slugger has enjoyed a great stretch at the plate over the last several weeks.

This month, the 21-year old is hitting .292 with 11 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs and stole four bases.

The club welcomes Richmond to Baseballtown Friday night to start a new series, which will carry into June, and the Double-A newcomer hopes his hot bat will stick with him.