CLEARWATER, Pa. - Former first overall pick, Mickey Moniak is in his second Big League camp down in Clearwater this Spring.
Moniak is approaching this season differently from last, getting to spend more time around veterans and learn from their work ethic is helping him with his own. The outfield prospect is still only 21 years old, and handling this moment with the maturity of true major leaguer.
Sam Marcinek reports from Clearwater on the development of Mickey Moniak from first overall draft pick to now.