ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After dealing with some struggles at the plate in Philadelphia, Mickey Moniak's bat is beginning to trend in the right direction with the IronPigs.
Currently, Moniak is the midst of a four-game hitting streak. During this streak, he has driven in eight RBIs, some of those runs coming by way of the long ball. Moniak has hit three home runs within his four game streak.
Currently sitting at a .223 batting average, Moniak is happy to see things trending in the right direction after an up and down start to the season.