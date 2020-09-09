ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Roberto Clemente Charter School in Allentown gets its name from the legendary baseball player who made a name for himself on and off the field.
Clemente was an honorable man off the field, all about giving back to those in need. Current school Chief Executive Mitza Morales wants her students to reflect those traits.
Morales has increased the number of service hours her students need to complete since coming to Roberto Clemente Charter. They also will be holding a spirit week during the week of Roberto Clemente Day, September 18th.