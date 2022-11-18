MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Moravian Academy needed two overtimes to capture the PIAA-1A title over Winchester Thurston, 2-1.
The Lions scored the first goal of the match, Trey Sheeler with the opener early in the first half. They would hold this lead until early on in the second half. Winchester Thurston would score the equalizer just under eight minutes in.
Tied at 1-1, this game would move to overtime. After the first 20-minute overtime half, this game would remain tied. Second overtime, Sheeler again for the Lions, burying one into the back of the net just over one minute into the second overtime.
Sheeler's two goals help Moravian Academy bring PIAA gold back to the Lehigh Valley.