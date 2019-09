BANGOR, Pa. - An overtime thriller in Bangor saw the visiting Moravian Academy Lions come away with the 4-3 win on field hockey field this evening.

In the final two minutes of the game, Bangor took a 3-2 lead and then watch Moravian Academy tie it up at 3 with just under 30 seconds to go.

The Lions capped off the comeback in overtime for the win, they remain undefeated and sit atop the Colonial League standings with Southern Lehigh.