CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Moravian Academy and Notre Dame Green Pond are headed for a championship game meeting after picking up semifinal wins on Wednesday night.
The Lady Lions found themselves in a tightly contested game all night with the two seed, Northwestern. Marina Falzone led the way for Moravian Academy with 16 points in there 49-45 win.
Notre Dame Green Pond survived an early run by Bangor en route to their 51-36 semifinal win. Reagan Cooper helped the Lady Crusaders assert themselves in the game with eleven points, all in the first half.
The Colonial League championship game is scheduled for Friday night at Freedom High School.