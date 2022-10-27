NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Moravian Academy moved on step closer to winning yet another District XI-A title. The Lions rolling past Williams Valley in their semifinal match, 10-0.
Saleem Diakite had things going early on for the Lions, netting a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game. Part of a 6-0 run midway through the first half of play, they would continue to roll from there.
Palisades will face the Lions in the title game next week, the Pirates with some offensive fireworks of their own with an eight goal semifinal performance.