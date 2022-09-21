BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian Academy played host to Pen Argyl on the pitch Wednesday afternoon. The Lions coming out on top in this one, 6-1.
Stellar passing by the Lions early in the first half leading to a 1-0 lead, Christian Hershey finding the back of the net. Just under three minutes later Hershey finds George Husack for the second goal.
The Lions would continue to roll in the second half, giving up just one goal along the way.
Moravian Academy improves to 6-3 on the season, Pen Argyl suffers just their second loss at 8-2.