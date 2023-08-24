BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian Academy boys soccer program brought home a PIAA title in 2022. While achieving that feat is a goal once more, the Lions have their focus turned to a Colonial League title.
The league championship is the one gold medal they failed to bring home in 2022.
Coming into the 2023 season, the Colonial League is stacked, making this no easy feat for the Lions to accomplish. As a group, they know this and that there's a target on their backs.
George Husack, a senior leader for the Lions eluded to those programs that will be right in the title talks with the Lions.
"Very competitive. I mean Northwestern has always given us the hardest shot. Southern Lehigh-Notre Dame. Those are the teams we're looking out for. See what we can do against them."
If the Lions are to be as success as last season, Saleem Diakite will once again play a big role. Diakite with a very simple plan coming into the new season, "By doing it again. We have to perform in the biggest moments and I think that's what all of us love to do."
As a collective group, the Lions are all-in on a conference title, showing up in mass over the Summer to prepare for the new season. This is a group with a strong belief they can capture a league title in 2023