BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian Academy girls' soccer team has kept it rolling since their early exit in the Colonial League tournament. The Lady Lions moving on to the PIAA quarterfinals this Saturday.
The Lady Lions captured their third straight District XI-A title, and took down Montrose in their PIAA opener on Tuesday night.
Falling to Northern Lehigh in their Colonial League tournament opener, that loss not wavering the Lady Lions focus. The results since then speak for themselves, and they hope for that to continue against Faith Christian.