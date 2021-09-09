HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Moravian Academy improves to 2-0 on the young season with a road win over Saucon Valley, 5-0.
The Lions didn't waste much time in this one, getting on the board just over six minutes in, Megan Dadio setting the play up before getting the ball back and firing it in on goal.
After a scoreless second, the Lions holding a 2-0 lead now, Claire Turnbull puts one in the back of the goal early in the third. Rylin Becker would get the fourth goal for the Lions not long after Turnbull's in the third.
One more for good measure in the fourth was put in the back of the goal by the Lions to assure the shutout win.