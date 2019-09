BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian Academy defeated Saucon Valley 2-1 in a pivotal Colonial League boys' soccer game on Tuesday afternoon at Moravian Academy High School. With the win, the Lions improved to 10-1 this season. The loss was just the second in league play this year for the Panthers.

Saucon Valley struck first to take a 1-0 lead, but Moravian Academy tallied two goals before half-time to take a 2-1 advantage. Then the Lions held on for the victory.