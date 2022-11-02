EMMAUS, Pa. - District title night across the region, in the District XI-A soccer championships, Moravian Academy was going for the clean sweep. The Lions would accomplish just that.
In the boys title game, the Lions would knock off Palisades, 2-0 to capture their 10th straight District title.
The Lions scored two second half goals, Rafael Sanjuan and Salem Diakite with the goals in the win. The second goal coming in the later stages of the second half to help secure the win.
In the girls title game, the Lions held on for the, 1-0 win over Pine Grove to bring both District titles back to Moravian Academy.
The games lone goal coming in the first half, Angel Deluhery finding the back of the net just before the 12 minute mark. Pine Grove would get close in the second half, but Addison Etter with the clutch save to help secure the win.