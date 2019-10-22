The first round of the PIAA girls' tennis tournaments took place on Tuesday with several teams from the local coverage area in action. Several were successful with a champion falling.
Parkland, who earned the EPC and District 11 titles, was defeated by Radnor in the 3A field. At the 2A level, Moravian Academy, who also won district gold, won over Wyoming Seminary. The Lions will face Knoch in the quarterfinals.
Conrad Weiser, Wyomissing, and Hamburg all won in their first round matches. The trio advances to the quarterfinals, which are set for Friday.
Click here to view the full results.