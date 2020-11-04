STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The PIAA tennis tournament continued on Wednesday. One local player, Chessie Bartolacci from Moravian Academy clinching her spot in the final four.
A duo from Parkland, Joo and Zolotareva saw their season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament. The pair fell to Guo and Janac from State College.
Bartolacci took down Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic to move on in the tournament. She will face Tara Thomas from Villa Maria Academy in the semis.
