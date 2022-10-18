STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The PIAA Golf Championships wrapped up today at Penn State University Golf Course and the region had several players earn top 20 finishes.
Moravian Academy senior Evan Eichenlaub led the way with a fourth place finish in the Class AA boys field with a second consecutive even-par round of 72. Stroudsburg sophomore Hunter Probst finished in a T-10 in Class AAA boys and Liberty senior Matthew Vital was one stroke behind Probst at T-19.
In the Class 3A girls field, Wilson junior Kayla Maletto rebounded with a one-over 73 to climb to T-11 in the final standings.