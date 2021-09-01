...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* Though the heaviest rainfall has ended across the watch area,
widespread flooding continues, with significant impacts expected
to last through the night.
* Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas
is likely in the areas of heaviest rain. Water is likely to cover
the roads, especially in low-lying areas. Moderate to major
flooding is likely along some main stem rivers, and roads and
structures near these rivers may be flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&