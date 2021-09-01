Moravian Academy boys soccer preview 2021

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian Academy boys soccer returns eight starters with their sights set on another District XI title. 

Two key members of the squad returning this season reiterating what the culture is around the team. A culture that they have helped to keep growing over the past few seasons. 

Within some of those District title winning years, PIAA titles have followed suit. The Lions will look to carry on with their winning ways in 2021. 