BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian College men's and womens' basketball teams have announced their schedules for the upcoming season slated to start on February 5th. 

The Greyhounds will play a home-and-home series with the other four member schools of the Landmark Conference. The season will start both the men and women facing Juniata, the Lady Greyhounds on the road first. 

Landmark postseason play will begin on March 2nd, with the title game set for March 6th. An automatic berth into the Division III NCAA Tournament will be earned by the champion. 

The Greyhounds men's and womens' schedule can be seen below:

Day   |  Date  |  Opponent   |  Home  |  Away

Fri.        2/5        Juniata            MBB        WBB

Sun.      2/7        Juniata            WBB        MBB

Tues.     2/9        Scranton         WBB        MBB

Fri.        2/12      Catholic           WBB         MBB

Sun.      2/14      Catholic           MBB         WBB

Tues.     2/16      Scranton         MBB         WBB

Fri.        2/26      Drew               MBB         WBB

Sat.       2/27      Drew               WBB         MBB