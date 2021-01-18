BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian College men's and womens' basketball teams have announced their schedules for the upcoming season slated to start on February 5th.
The Greyhounds will play a home-and-home series with the other four member schools of the Landmark Conference. The season will start both the men and women facing Juniata, the Lady Greyhounds on the road first.
Landmark postseason play will begin on March 2nd, with the title game set for March 6th. An automatic berth into the Division III NCAA Tournament will be earned by the champion.
The Greyhounds men's and womens' schedule can be seen below:
Day | Date | Opponent | Home | Away
Fri. 2/5 Juniata MBB WBB
Sun. 2/7 Juniata WBB MBB
Tues. 2/9 Scranton WBB MBB
Fri. 2/12 Catholic WBB MBB
Sun. 2/14 Catholic MBB WBB
Tues. 2/16 Scranton MBB WBB
Fri. 2/26 Drew MBB WBB
Sat. 2/27 Drew WBB MBB