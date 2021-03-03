BETHLEHEM , Pa. - The Moravian College women's' basketball teams season will abruptly end following their Landmark Conference play-in game win over Juniata.
The Greyhounds program will be cancelling their semifinal game against the University of Scranton due to COVID-19 protocols. The game was scheduled to played on Thursday, March 4th.
Moravian ended the shortened 2021 season with a record of 6-4. This move is being made out of the concern and caution over the health and well-being of players, coaches and all other personnel.