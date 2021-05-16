BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian softball suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend in game one of the Landmark championship series against Scranton. The Greyhounds would respond with back-to-back wins to claim the conference title.
The Greyhounds jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after the first inning, Emily Silberman playing a key role in that early outburst with a grandslam.
Two innings later, the Greyhounds blew things open with three more runs to push the lead to 8-0. Maddisen Beiber sent one over the wall for a two-run home run, the second of three Greyhound home runs on the day.
The third Greyhound home run coming off the bat of Brooke Wehr in the fifth inning in the midst of a Scranton comeback. The Greyhounds held a 9-5 lead heading into the sixth inning. The Royals scored three in the sixth to get within one before being shut down in the seventh.
Moravian's 9-8 win gave them the Landmark Conference title, and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.