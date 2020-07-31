BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College released details for its fall sports plan for the upcoming 2020 season. The announcement came after the Landmark Conference officially postponed its fall sports season.
According to college officials, the athletic department will work with other schools to schedule scrimmages for those wanting to compete this fall season.
“We’re disappointed for all of our student athletes, their families and the coaches of our Greyhound athletic teams; this is just one more thing that has been disrupted by the pandemic,” said Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian College, in a statement. “We’re confident that with proper planning and communication with other schools our student athletes can have the opportunity to enjoy some healthy competition in the sports they love."
Moravian competes in the Centennial Conference for football, which announced back on July 7 the postponement of their fall sports season until next year.
The Landmark Conference noted in their postponement announcement that conference officials will provide an update on winter and spring sports on October 15.