CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales playing host to their rivals from over the mountain in Bethlehem. The Greyhounds coming from behind to get the better of the Bulldogs, 6-5.
The Bulldogs put their fifth run on the. board in the fourth inning, a back and forth affair in the early going. From this point on, the Greyhounds rallies.
Freshman, Ayden Dunbar, a local product from Whitehall hits what would be the game winning run in the 11th inning, an RBI double.
Moravian improves to 15-12 on the season, while DeSales sits one game about .500 at 13-12.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)