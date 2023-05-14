BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Strong pitching and late offense led Moravian to the Landmark Conference softball tournament title with a 2-1 extra inning win over Susquehanna on Sunday at Blue & Grey Field.
Freshman Sarah DeStefano went all eight innings for the Greyhounds - allowing only a first inning run. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh, freshman Marcie Silberman led off with a triple and pinch runner Kendall Szor scored the tying run on an RBI single from Emily Silberman.
The hosts walked it off in the bottom of the eighth when sophomore Holly Walter walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single from sophomore Lindsey Gawrys. It is the tenth title for the Greyhounds since the formation of the conference in 2008 but first under new coach Josh Baltz.
Moravian will learn the location and opponent for the 2023 NCAA Division III Softball Tournament during the selection show on Monday at 1 p.m.