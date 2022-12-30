BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Steel Club Classic hitting the court at Moravian University. Both local programs, Moravian and DeSales picking up wins in their opening round matchups.
The Bulldogs remain unbeaten on the season, with a 70-53 win over St. Joseph of Connecticut. Now sitting at 11-0 on the season.
Mikaela Reese led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points and added eight rebounds as well. Megan Bealer would finish with 15 points in the win, those two highlighting a low shooting day for the Bulldogs who shot just 35 percent on the day.
The host Greyhounds with resounding, 102-14 win over CCNY in their tournament opener. Five greyhounds finished with double figures in the big win.
Kayla Yoegel and Brielle Guarente each finished with 14 points to lead the Greyhounds in the win. The defense might be more of the highlight than the offense, forcing 35 turnovers.
DeSales will take on CCNY on Saturday, and Moravian will play St. Joseph.